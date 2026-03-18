3 Rock Songs Where the Bassist Is the Real Main Character

The bass isn’t a flashy instrument. Many times, it’s an ancillary part of a band, holding down the rhythm section. But at times, bass players are given the opportunity to rise above the conventions of their instrument and serve as leads for a moment. The three rock songs below all shine a bright spotlight on the bass, switching things up from the norm. Revisit these rock songs that make the bass the main character.

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“Ramble On” — Led Zeppelin

A bass isn’t always heard. It’s sometimes just felt. That’s not the case with Led Zeppelin’s stunning but subtle bass line in “Ramble On.” John Paul Jones delivers a riff that is firmly set in the background, but peeks through the frontline for a nice added melody. The listener can’t help but focus on the bass riff, highlighting an instrument that doesn’t always get the spotlight.

Jones’ riff tucks neatly into the rest of the band’s instrumentation. It’s a soft riff with a surprising punch. This song wouldn’t be the same without Jones’ keen sense of rhythm and melody.

“Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads

The Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth delivers a bass line that is truly the backbone of the entire song. This riff opens up this song with a driving rhythm. It settles the listener in for this danceable song about a murderer. While the lyrics talk about alienation and turmoil, Waymouth’s ever-present bass line holds the listener steady.

It’s impossible to ignore this bassline. It’s as in-your-face as this unassuming instrument can be. Without this particular bass line, this song would fall instantly flat. A bass is always important to the final product of a song, but this song lets the listener know its power.

“Longview” — Green Day

Green Day made the bass the main melodic instrument in “Longview.” It’s not the typical approach for a punk rock band to have something so subtle at the forefront, but this creative risk produced iconic results.

Mike Dirnt delivers one of the most beloved basslines in Green Day’s catalog on “Longview,” making a lead out of an instrument that is often relegated to the background. A listener might not know the inner workings of a rock band, but they can usually feel when something is different. This song would be one that instantly hits the listeners as a singular effort.

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