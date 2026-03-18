Classic Rock Band Stepping Back From Live Performing After 54 Years

Known for the Top 10 hits “Dance With Me” and 1976’s “Still the One”, pop-rock band Orleans formed in Woodstock, New York, in 1972. Its original lineup consisted of lead vocalist and guitarist John Hall, vocalist-guitarist Larry Hoppen, and Wells Kelly. Four years later, Larry’s younger brother Lance came aboard as bassist, along with drummer Jerry Marotta. After 54 years, 17 albums, and several lineup changes, Orleans has announced their touring days are coming to an end.

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Orleans Concludes Touring Days Due to “Increasing Age”

In a Facebook post Tuesday (March 17), bassist-vocalist Lance Hoppen announced that 2026 will mark the group’s final year of touring.

“Last Saturday we played our first show of 2026, which is the beginning of year 54 for Orleans as a live band. That’s a good long run by any standard,” he wrote. “In recent years I’ve polled the audiences to ask ‘how many have never seen an Orleans show?’ The hands go up and I’ve said, ‘It’s a good thing you didn’t wait any longer!’ That was never more true than it is today.”

Continuing, Hoppen said that he considered “a variety of reasons” in making the decision to end Orleans’ live performing days. Among those reasons, he cited “extreme weather, the airlines, rising costs, my increasing age.”

“It’s not a decision that has been made quickly nor lightly,” he wrote. “It’s been a long time coming and I have to admit that I am conflicted about it.”

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You Still Have Time to See Them Live

For those wanting to catch an Orleans show before it’s too late, the band has scheduled for 2026. They will take their final bow during next year’s Rock ‘n’ Romance Cruise, scheduled for March 13-20, 2027.

“I wish to honor and acknowledge ALL the fine musicians who have been a part of this journey, with special appreciation for John Hall, Wells Kelly and my brother Larry Hoppen for uplifting an 18 year old kid into their adult world,” wrote Lance Hoppen, now 72. “That vote of confidence shaped the course of my life forever after.”

He concluded, “And, of course, I am eternally grateful for all the fans and friends I’ve made along the way. Without YOU, none of this would have been possible. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I hope to see you down the road somewhere!”

Featured image by Michael Putland/Getty Images