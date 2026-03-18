3 Beatles Songs That John Lennon and Paul McCartney Didn’t Write

When it comes to The Beatles, I think it’s safe to say that the group wouldn’t be nearly as successful without the songwriting of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. However, true Beatles fans know that Lennon and McCartney weren’t the only writers in the Fab Four. Here are some songs that were written for The Beatles by other Beatles.

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“Here Comes The Sun”

Writer: George Harrison

The youngest Beatle wrote this one while spending an afternoon in songwriter Eric Clapton’s garden. At the time, Harrison was just happy to get away from “all those dopey accountants” from The Beatles’ music corporation, Apple. The group founded the company in 1967, and “Here Comes The Sun” was released about two years later. According to Harrison’s autobiography, I Me Mine, the song was written at a time when “Apple was getting to be like school.” As it turns out, Harrison’s need for a break would result in the creation of one of The Beatles’ most referenced songs today.

“Don’t Pass Me By”

Writer: Ringo Starr

Although Starr would only contribute two writing credits to The Beatles’ catalog during his time with the band, “Don’t Pass Me By” proved that he had the chops. Even though it took The Beatles about four years to record, “Don’t Pass Me By” would get a spot on The White Album, and even Ringo his first No. 1 as a songwriter (in Denmark).

Starr spoke about the song’s origin in a 1967 radio interview. “I only play three chords on the guitar and three on the piano. I was fiddling with the piano – I just bang away –” he explained. “And then if a melody comes and some words, I just have to keep going. That’s how it happened.”

“For You Blue”

Writer: George Harrison

As it turns out, George Harrison would actually write over twenty songs for The Beatles’ catalog. This one, which ended up on the Let It Be album, was partially inspired by Harrison’s interest in the blues.

Apparently, George didn’t have any songs that were going to be included on Let It Be, so he wrote this one. He once described his songwriting in comparison with Lennon and McCartney’s in the Anthology notes.

“I had to come from nowhere and start writing and to have something at least quality enough to be able to put it in the record with all their wondrous hits,” he shared.

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