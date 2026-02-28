3 Rock Songs Where the Guitarist Is the Real Main Character

Most audience members latch onto a song’s vocals first and foremost. We want to sing along, so we need a catchy chorus or a memorable verse. But not every artist thinks the same way. Sometimes a musician will emphasize a different aspect of a song, taking the spotlight away from the lead singer. The guitarist is the main character in the three rock songs below. Revisit these instrument-led tracks, which are less about high-flying solos and more about a subtle, stunning melody and technical skill.

“American Girl” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Heartbreaker Mike Campbell is the man behind the guitar genius of Tom Petty’s “American Girl.” This West Coast rock anthem is an undisputed upper with a heart-racing melody and glittering guitar work. This song is summer incarnate, and a large part of that appeal is Campbell’s playing.

While Petty’s lyrics are also a part of this song’s enduring popularity, we have to give the spotlight over to Campbell on this one. This song wouldn’t be what it is without the guitar being played in this way. It’s what gives it structure and makes it instantly recognizable. It might be a Petty song, but Campbell stole the show.

“Little Wing” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Perhaps the most obvious choice on this list, Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” features a guitar solo that rivals his lead vocal. A duet of sorts, this track—like all Hendrix’s offerings—is guitar-forward. His playing is so masterful here that it almost drowns out everything else.

Hendrix was able to build an atmosphere with his songs. Before he ever uttered a word, his instrument set the tone. He never used his guitar as backing instrumentation alone. He treated it like an equal, making for an intriguing battle between his lead vocal and his guitar playing.

“Bleed To Love Her” by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac went full 90s on “Bleed To Love Her.” Lindsey Buckingham’s finger-picking style took the band from throwback icons to modern rockers who could survive with the younger crowd.

This song is one of the catchiest offerings in Fleetwood Mac’s discography, in large part due to Buckingham’s rhythmic guitar. There’s no flashy solo, but this guitar work is nonetheless impressive and captivating. The guitar is the main character, but there’s a subtlety to it that makes it all more intriguing.

