“Who’s That Little Pisser?”: Dolly Parton Addresses Health, Dating Rumors During First Major Public Appearance of the Year

Making her grand entrance with 1967’s Hello, I’m Dolly, Dolly Parton immediately went to work building an empire. In addition to selling more than 100 million records and collecting too many awards to count, the “Jolene” singer owns multiple business and engages in various philanthropic endeavors. Recently celebrating her 80th birthday, she even joked that “drugs” were behind her superhuman work ethic.

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However, the “Queen of Country” sparked some concern in the wake of husband Carl Dean’s death in March 2025. Taking some time off to prioritize her health, Parton postponed a planned Las Vegas residency and canceled several high-profile public appearances. On Friday (March 13), the 10-time Country Music Association Award winner put fans’ fears to rest during her first public appearance in months at the opening day celebration for her Dollywood theme park’s 41st season.

Dolly Parton “Needed to Build Myself Back Up” After Husband’s Death

Last September, Dolly Parton missed a Dollywood attraction announcement due to a kidney stone. Not long after, the 9 to 5 star informed fans she would be postponing a planned December residency until next September.

Parton acknowledged all of this during her Dollywood appearance on Friday, shedding some light on her decision to step back from the spotlight.

“I’ve not been touring, as you know. I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them,” she explained. “I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on. I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically.”

“But, all is good,” she continued. “It didn’t slow me down.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton “Doing Great” as Producer Dismisses Health Rumors]

Is She Dating?

Dolly Parton famously met husband Carl Dean at the Wishy Washy Laundromat on her first day as a Nashville resident. Two years later, they tied the knot in Ringgold, Georgia, on May 30, 1966. This year would have marked their 60th anniversary.

Carl Dean died on March 3, 2025, at age 82. Naturally, some fans are curious whether Parton plans to re-enter the dating pool after nearly six decades off the market. She decisively answered that question during her Dollywood appearance.

“I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me,” she said. “If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He’d be saying, ‘Who’s that little pisser? You leave him outside the gates.’”

Featured image by Samir Hussein/WireImage