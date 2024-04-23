3 Rock Upstarts Who Didn’t Wilt After Surprisingly Successful Debut Albums

There aren’t many overnight successes in rock history. Even The Beatles toiled in obscurity for years before becoming global superstars. It is also fairly rare for a band or artist to score a Gold or Platinum album on their first try, especially if they are not already established musicians as, for example, Led Zeppelin were.

It is rarer still for artists who have enormous success with a debut album to sustain anything close to that level of success over a period of several years. There are plenty of well-known artists who manage to build a long and successful career, but it usually takes a few albums for them to gradually reach the height of their popularity.

The following three rock artists are among those who had enormous success right out of the gate, and then were good enough—and lucky enough—to maintain that level of success through several successive albums. They not only avoided a sophomore slump, but actually succeeded in consistently engaging fans record after record.

Pearl Jam

It’s accurate to say that none of the successors to Pearl Jam’s monstrously popular 1991 debut album Ten have created quite the same impact. It is also unfair to compare any of their subsequent albums to their debut. Not only did Ten make huge waves because Pearl Jam was unknown when it was released, but it also achieved a level of popularity that would have been nearly impossible to replicate. Ten had already sold more than 5 million copies in the U.S. by the time they released their follow-up album Vs. in 1993. Just over three years later, it would gain Diamond certification—an honor accorded to only 129 albums to date.

Pearl Jam’s next four albums were all certified Platinum or multi-Platinum, and each of their following four albums, beginning with Binaural (2000), have been Gold certified. That’s a level of staying power that fast-starting bands like Boston or Oasis would be envious of. Through their first 11 albums, Pearl Jam has yet to miss the Top 5 on the Billboard 200. Tracks from Ten still populate rankings of Pearl Jam’s most popular songs on radio and streaming services, though each of their four songs that have topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart—”Daughter,” “Better Man,” “Given to Fly,” and “Dark Matter”—came from subsequent albums.

Tori Amos

Because Amos has never had a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, her inclusion on this list might surprise some. However, as an album artist, Amos has been incredibly consistent. Amos’ string of popular albums and tracks with radio airplay may not have happened at all if she had given her first hit “Silent All These Years” to Al Stewart, as she initially intended. Her 1992 debut Little Earthquakes only reached No. 54 on the Billboard 200, but within just over a year of its release, it received Gold certification. It went on to go Double Platinum, and each of Amos’ first five albums has been Platinum or Double Platinum certified.

While Amos has not had much success with pop hits, her songs have not been strangers to radio stations with modern rock and alternative rock formats. Across the two decades that followed the release of “Silent All These Years,” Amos had been a steady presence on the Alternative Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts. She topped the former with “God” in 1994, and she reached the Top 10 of the latter five times between 1996 and 2009.

Collective Soul

Collective Soul’s 1994 debut album Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid was never intended to be an album. The collection of songs began as demos to be sent to a publishing company, and wound up being the first in a string of highly successful albums. Once “Shine” gained traction on college radio in Atlanta, Collective Soul were signed by Atlantic Records, and Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid was released as their debut album. Within five months of its release, it went Platinum. Collective Soul came back in 1995 with their first self-titled album, which sold even better than their debut. “December” (No. 20) and “The World I Know” (No. 19) became Top 40 hits and No. 1 entries on the Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. The album spawned three more Top 10 Mainstream Rock hits with “Where the River Flows” (No. 1), “Gel” (No. 2), and “Smashing Young Man” (No. 8).

Collective Soul were unstoppable in the late ‘90s, with Disciplined Breakdown and Dosage both going Platinum. “Heavy” from Dosage was the last of the band’s seven No. 1 hits on the Mainstream Rock chart, but each of their next four albums produced multiple songs that would reach either the Mainstream Rock or Adult Pop Airplay chart.

