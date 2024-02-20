Roots Picnic Festival 2024 Featuring Lil Wayne, André 3000, Nas, & More: How to Get Tickets

The Roots and Live Nation Urban are no strangers to putting on some incredible festivals, and the upcoming Roots Picnic Festival 2024 is no exception. The upcoming two-day fest will feature a ton of hip-hop acts, including headliners Jill Scott, Lil Wayne & The Roots, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monet, and many more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Performances will also include a J.Period live mixtape featuring Method Man, Redman, and Black Thought, plus Adam Blackstone’s Legacy Experience featuring Muni Long and Fantasia. Baller Alert will also present Backyard Band featuring Scarface and Amerie, and Andre 3000 will be presenting New Blue Sun live.

The fest will kick off on June 1 and end on June 2 at the Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There will also be a number of different DJ sets, and performances from Sexyy Red, Babyface, Wale, Trombone Short, PJ Morton, and more. There will also be a podcast stage featuring They Have the Range, Tonight’s Conversation, R&B Only, and more.

It’s happening!



Roots Picnic returns to @MannCenter June 1st – June 2nd, 2024! See you in Philly! pic.twitter.com/XsUiTGxz7O — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) February 19, 2024

If you want to get your hands on tickets, the alumni presale event has already started. General on-sale will start on February 23, and you can get your festival passes through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. We recommend using Stubhub for festival tickets, especially if you missed the presale event or tickets have already sold out.

Roots Picnic was first launched in 2008 by hip-hop outfit The Roots and their manager Shawn Gee. The festival was designed to be a celebration of Philly’s incredible music scene, and it has not failed to showcase some incredible well-known and up-and-coming artists.

Don’t wait around for what Rolling Stone has called “hip-hop’s greatest festival”! Tickets won’t last, so snatch them up quick!

Roots Picnic Festival 2024

Saturday, June 1 – 1:00 pm

Sunday, June 2 – 1:00 pm

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Ethan Miller