Gwen Stefani, Blink-182 to Headline South Star Festival: How To Get Tickets

Alabama’s premier music festival just announced its lineup, and it’s going to be loaded with throwback artists! South Star Festival will be headlined by Gwen Stefani and Blink-182 this year. Additional acts will include Shinedown, Jane’s Addiction, Beck, Sublime, Goo Goo Dolls, Ludacris, Jimmy Eat World, TLC, and more. And if the music isn’t enough for you, some sports events and activities will also be held at the South Star Sports Hall.

If that lineup tickles your fancy, we’ll break down how to get the best possible prices on your festival passes.

South Star Festival 2024 will begin on Saturday, September 28 in Huntsville, Alabama at John Hurt Park with Gwen Stefani, Shinedown, Jane’s Addiction, and others performing. The weekend fest will end on Sunday, September 29 with Blink-182, Beck, Sublime, and more performing.

The official presale event for South Star Festival is currently live over at the fest website. Sign up now to get your code before the presale ends on April 25 at 10:40 am CT. Single-day and two-day passes are available for general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tiers.

General on-sale will begin shortly after the presale event is over. Tickets will only be available for general sale if they are not sold out during the presale event. You might get lucky over at Stubhub once general on-sale kicks off. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out fests, but their inventory may vary. It’s worth checking if you can’t find tickets through the official website.

Tickets won’t last long for South Star Fest, so get yours ASAP!

Saturday, September 28 – Huntsville, AL – John Hurt Park – Gwen Stefani

Sunday, September 29 – Huntsville, AL – John Hurt Park – Blink-182

Photo by Arturo Holmes

