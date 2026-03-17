3 Self-Referential Classic Rock Songs From the 21st Century That Slap

It can be hard to get your name across in these modern times. The 21st century is no place for the weak-hearted or weak-stomached. If you’re an entertainer, you have to find real, impactful ways to let your audience know who you are and what you do. In fact, that’s just what these three artists here below did so well. We wanted to highlight three occasions when rockers name-checked themselves in their songs this century. Indeed, these are three self-referential classic rock songs from the 21st century to dig.

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“It’s True That We Love One Another” by The White Stripes from ‘Elephant’ (2003)

When it comes to 21st-century rock music, is there any album more important and impactful than the 2003 offering Elephant from The White Stripes? Not only does the LP boast songs like “Seven Nation Army” and “Ball And Biscuit”, but it concludes with “It’s True That We Love One Another”. On that song, drummer Meg White cites her lead singer cohort, singing, “I love Jack White like a little brother“. The remark is especially notable since the two used to be married and then they marketed themselves as brother and sister. All very confusing, yet all somehow very cute.

“Sam I Am” by Sammy Hagar from ‘This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started Vol. 1’ (2016)

Given the singer and given the song title, it’s not hard to figure out why this rocker is on this list. But just to put a bow on it, the former Van Halen lead vocalist is not referencing Dr. Seuss, nor his 1960 classic Green Eggs and Ham when he belts out about “Sam I Am”. No, Hagar is referencing himself when he sings on the bustling track, “I ain’t no Superman / but Sam I am.“

“Who The F–k Are Arctic Monkeys” by Arctic Monkeys from ‘Who The F–k Are Arctic Monkeys?’ (2006)

This song is the titular track from a 2006 EP by the British-born band Arctic Monkeys. Tongue-in-cheek, the song title references a common refrain music fans repeated in the aughts as the Arctic Monkeys were becoming one of the hottest bands of the time. But it’s also a question music listeners may be asking when the fame is all over for the buzzy group. Indeed, lead vocalist Alex Turner sings, “Just ’cause we’re having a say-so / Not lining up to be Play-Doh / Oh, in five years time, will it be / “Who the f–k’s Arctic Monkeys?“

Photo: Zackery Michael / The Oriel