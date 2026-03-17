Born on This Day in 1944, a Legendary Singer-Songwriter and Autoharpist Who Brought His Band to No. 1 in 1966 (And Brought Himself to No. 1 a Decade Later)

John Sebastian should be a bigger household name, in my opinion, considering his impact on the world of music in the 20th century. He was a core member of The Lovin’ Spoonful, a rock band that scored a No. 1 hit in 1966 with the song “Summer In The City”, which Sebastian co-wrote. The band would enjoy a number of other Top 10 hits before their breakup in 1968. And Sebastian would score a No. 1 hit on his own with the 1976 song “Welcome Back”. That tune was famously used as the theme song of the sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter. And Sebastian was born on this very day, March 17, 1944. Let’s celebrate the famed songwriter and rock star’s career, shall we?

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The Musical Legacy of John Sebastian

John Benson Sebastian was born on March 17, 1944, in New York City. He grew up with musical parents and grew up listening to the likes of Lead Belly, Woody Guthrie, and other folk icons. His career began in the 1960s, when he began playing blues harmonica. He was part of the then-growing Greenwich Village folk scene. Sebastian also played the autoharp, guitar, and a number of other instruments.

John Sebastian formed The Lovin’ Spoonful in 1964 with Zal Yanovsky, Joe Butler, and Steve Boone. The band blended everything from folk to rock to pop to blues to country. They achieved a number of charting hits, including “Do You Believe In Magic”, “Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind?”, and “Daydream”, plus the No. 1 hit “Summer In The City. The Lovin’ Spoonful is still considered one of the most influential American bands formed in the wake of the British Invasion.

Following his time in the band, Sebastian enjoyed a successful solo career. He worked as a Broadway musical composer for a time. Sebastian also made an impromptu appearance at Woodstock 1969. He produced a number of major-label solo recordings through the 1970s. Sebastian was also known for his session work as well and can be heard on songs like “Roadhouse Blues” by The Doors.

Fun fact: Sebastian was asked to join Crosby, Stills & Nash as a fourth member but turned them down. That led to the addition of Neil Young instead.

Today, John Sebastian turns 82 years old and appears to be retired from music, though no official announcement was made. His last musical feature took place in 2016, when he appeared on Richard Barone’s Sorrows & Promises: Greenwich Village In The 1960s, where he can be heard playing the autoharp and harmonica. Sebastian also makes a vocal cameo in Barone’s cover of “Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind?”

Photo by Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns