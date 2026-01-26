3 Shania Twain Songs That Have Some of the Best Lyrics in Country Pop

Likely no one disputes that Shania Twain is talented. In 1993, Twain released her self-titled freshman record. For the next decade, Twain released hit after hit at radio, before taking time away after the release of Up! in 2002.

Twain, without question, changed the genre of country music, with her crossover sounds and her pop-leaning songs. But amid her blurring of genre lines, which was met with praise by some and criticism by others, Twain quietly showed she was also a gifted songwriter.

These are three Shania Twain songs that all have impressive lyrics.

“You’re Still The One”

Out in 1998 on Twain’s Come On Over album, “You’re Still The One” is a bit of a departure for Twain. More sweet and less sassy, the song is written by Twain and her first husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange.

“You’re Still The One” says, “They said, ‘I bet they’ll never make it’ / But just look at us holding on / We’re still together, still going strong / You’re still the one I run to / The one that I belong to / You’re still the one I want for life / You’re still the one that I love / The only one I dream of / You’re still the one I kiss goodnight.”

Sadly for Twain, she and Lange split in 2010, amid reports of his infidelity with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. After their divorce, Twain admits she was hesitant to play “You’re Still The One”, until she realized what it meant to her adoring fans.

“It means so much to them in so many ways,” Twain tells Etalk. “They’re either getting married to it, or have been married to it, or had an anniversary, or a friendship, or whatever it is.”

“Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under”

Just because a song is catchy and upbeat doesn’t mean it can’t have good lyrics. “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under” is on Twain’s sophomore The Woman In Me record. Written by Twain and Lange, the song is also Twain’s first No. 1 hit.

“Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under” shows Twain’s ability to put a clever play on words in a song. The lyrics include lines like, “I heard you’ve been sneakin’ around with Jill / And what about that weekend with Beverly Hill / And I’ve seen you walkin’ with long legs Louise / And you weren’t just talkin’ last night with Denise / Whose bed have your boots been under? / Whose heart did you steal I wonder? / This time did it feel like thunder, baby? / And who did you run to? / And whose lips have you been kissin’? / And whose ear did you make a wish in? / Is she the one that you’ve been missin’, baby? / Well, whose bed have your boots been under?“

“Honey, I’m Home”

Written by Twain and Lange, “Honey, I’m Home” is on Come On Over. Out as a single in 1998, “Honey, I’m Home” is a humorous look at a once often-used phrase, from a man who comes home after a long day of work. The difference is that Twain sings about it from the perspective of a woman.

“Honey, I’m Home” says, “Honey, I’m home, and I had a hard day / Pour me a cold one, and oh, by the way / Rub my feet, gimme something to eat / Fix me up my favourite treat / Honey, I’m back, my head’s killing me / I need to relax and watch TV / Get off the phone, give the dog a bone / Hey, hey, honey, I’m home.”

Photo by Justin Goff Photos for cd:uk/Getty Images