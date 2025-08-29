The Classic Shania Twain Ballad That We All Love To Sing, but She Didn’t—Until She Found “A Newfound Appreciation”

Shania Twain hasn’t always loved one of her most romantic songs. In an interview with Etalk, the country singer revealed why she’s “gone through quite a few stages” with “You’re Still the One.”

Twain wrote the 1997 song alongside her then-husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange. It went on to be nominated for four GRAMMYs, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and became certified Double Platinum.

However, when Twain and Lange called it quits in 2010, the song became one that she did not want to sing live “for a while.”

“[I was] just thinking, ‘Well, OK. I’m divorced now. Does it really mean what it used to mean when I wrote it?’” she recalled.

Eventually, though, Twain discovered “a newfound appreciation” for the song. In fact, she now considers the track “one of my favorites to do live.”

“It’s mostly fans. The fans love it. They want to hear it,” Twain said. “It means so much to them in so many ways. They’re either getting married to it, or have been married to it, or had an anniversary, or a friendship, or whatever it is.”

Knowing that, Twain explained, “It’s more the meaning that it represents to everybody else that makes it so meaningful to me again.”

Shania Twain’s Life and Music Today

Nearly three decades after the song’s release, Twain is still putting out new music. Her most recent LP is 2023’s Queen of Me. Then, in 2024, Twain was featured on two songs: Yung Gravy’s “White Claw” and Andrea Bocelli’s “Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On).”

Beginning in 2024, Twain performed a Las Vegas residency, Come On Over – All The Hits! The show concluded on Feb. 8, after more than 30 performances.

This summer, she’s been on her Shania Twain: Live in Concert Tour. Twain crisscrossed Canada and the U.S. over several months before wrapping things up on Aug. 2 in Davie, Florida.

“I can’t believe the Live In Concert summer tour is over already!!” Twain wrote on Instagram after her final show. “I have had the best time on the road with you all!! Every night was a party and every crowd brought their a-game in outfits, dance moves and vocals! You guys truly are the most fun, fabulous, kick-ass fans anyone could ask for.”

As for what is up next for Twain, she teased, “I’m off to work on new music… Stay tuned!”

Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images