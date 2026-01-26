Carrie Underwood Tearfully Praises Mom of Three’s Song About Postpartum Depression the “Most Relatable” on ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood is feeling all the feels. In a sneak peek at Season 24 of American Idol, the country superstar had an emotional reaction to a song about battling postpartum depression.

The notable moment occurred when mom of three, Hannah Harper, stepped in to audition for Underwood and her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I have three little boys. After I had my youngest, I had postpartum depression,” Harper said. “I remember being on the couch. They were all crying at the same time.”

“All I wanted was to be a mom, and I couldn’t do it,” she continued. “I was praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. I got up off my couch, and I wrote this song.”

With that, Harper began singing “String Cheese”, the song she penned about the situation.

Carrie Underwood Is Moved to Tears

In a May Instagram post about the track, Harper explained its origins.

“A few months ago, I found myself in a trench, overwhelmed by laundry and dishes. It was 4 PM when I realized I hadn’t eaten all day because I was so focused on meeting everyone else’s needs,” she wrote. “I sat on the couch and threw myself a pity party, but then the Lord reminded me of my purpose here on earth as my baby crawled into my lap, wanting me to open his snack.”

“This is my ministry. My calling is to lead and guide them in the ways of the Lord through my words and actions in everyday life,” Harper continued. “The thought of them growing up and not needing me one day breaks my heart, but I pray to soak in these moments while they still depend on me for their daily needs.”

She concluded, “I am incredibly thankful that the Lord entrusted me with three little boys, even on the heavy days when being a mom feels like a challenge.”

In the sneak peek, fans only get a quick listen to the emotional song.

“To those days I wanna cry / Being their mama / Is who I’m meant to be,” Harper sings.

Underwood was clearly moved by the track. After Harper’s performance, Underwood wiped away tears.

“Well that’s just about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard,” Underwood said.

Fans will have to wait to learn Harper’s fate on the show. Season 24 of American Idol will premiere Jan. 26 on ABC.

