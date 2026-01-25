3 Signs That Faith Hill Might Disappear From Country Music That Even Her Fans Missed

Faith Hill seems to have disappeared from country music. The wife of Tim McGraw and former country music superstar shocked fans when she quietly deleted all of her social media accounts, seeming to fade into obscurity.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although disappointing, these three signs hinted that Hill was ready to walk away from country music.

Faith Hill Stopped Releasing Music

Hill’s last studio album, Fireflies, came out in 2005. Fireflies had a few hits, including “Mississippi Girl”, which became her final No. 1 single as a solo artist.

After Fireflies, she released the Christmas record, Joy To The World, in 2008. She also released the joint The Rest Of Our Life duets album with McGraw in 2017.

In 2007, Hill released The Hits, a compilation of some of her biggest songs. Nine years later, in 2016, Hill released Deep Tracks, a record of album cuts that she loved, but never became singles. Out on Warner Music Nashville, Deep Tracks was likely released to fulfill her contract with the label, meaning she did not plan on releasing any new music.

Faith Hill Veered Away From Country Music

The lure of crossover songs likely was strong for Hill, and rightly so. Hill had a massive crossover hit with “Breathe“, but that wasn’t her only song to do well on the pop charts. The mother of three had other singles do well at country and pop radio, including “This Kiss”, “The Way You’ll Love Me”, and “Let Me Let Go”.

In 2002, Hill released Cry. The record, coming on the heels of Breathe, noticeably had more pop and R&B sounds than her previous projects. The title track became Hill’s only No. 1 single from the record, and it only hit No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Hill later said she wasn’t trying to make a statement with Cry, even as Fireflies was a much more country-sounding project.

“With ‘Cry’, I was just making an artistic record,” Hill tells the Today Show in 2005. “I never had intentions of leaving country music and forgetting where I came from. I won’t always make records that please everybody. But as an artist who’s growing, I have to do what’s right for me in order to make great music.”

Faith Hill Began Working in TV and Film

Hill’s husband has been able to maintain his country music career while still working as an actor in various movies and TV shows. But that choice can be grueling, and isn’t for everyone.

In 2004, Hill made her movie debut in The Stepford Wives. In 2015, she starred in the Dixieland movie. Hill also served as the executive producer of the syndicated talk show Pickler & Ben, featuring Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron. In 2021, after making a guest appearance on Yellowstone, Hill starred with McGraw on the hit TV series 1883. Hill isn’t opposed to doing more acting with McGraw, either.

“It was really rewarding,” she tells Variety. “And to be able to do it with Tim was remarkable. … We’ve done everything together. This was the first thing we had never done together.

Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage