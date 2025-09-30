On This Day in 1998, Faith Hill Released a No. 1 Single That Became the Climatic Anthem of a Hollywood Blockbuster—With Background Vocals by Vince Gill

When it comes to 1990s country stars, the names that typically arise in conversation include Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Alan Jackson, The Chicks, and, of course, Faith Hill. In the late 90s, Faith Hill became a household name thanks to her albums Faith and Breathe, as well as her singles “This Kiss”, “Just To Hear You Say That You Love Me”, and “Let Me Go”, which was released on this day, September 30, 1998.

Faith Hill’s “Let Me Go” was the third single from her critically acclaimed album, Faith. The album itself was incredibly successful as it hosted three No. 1 hits. Those include “This Kiss”, “Just To Hear You Say That You Love Me”, and “Let Me Go”. While Hill had acquired some success in the mid-1990s with her single “Wild One” and debut album, Take Me As I Am, this trio of hits solidified her as a major country music player.

Also, it is worth mentioning that Hill’s No. 1 single, “Let Me Go”, was not purely an individual feat. The other country star featured on the track is Vince Gill. Specifically, Vince Gill sings background vocals on the track. Nevertheless, this single’s initial run was not its last. It later appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster, Message In A Bottle, roughly a year later.

Faith Hill Helped Make a Moment Between Kevin Costner and Robin Wright

Faith Hill is no stranger to the silver screen. She has starred in several films and television shows, including the contemporary western, 1883. However, Hill’s career in film and television didn’t start with acting. Rather, it started when her music started to appear in films. One of the first instances of this is when Message In A Bottle featured “Let Me Go” in a pivotal moment of the film.

Starring Kevin Costner and Robin Wright, a pop remix of Hill’s country single plays after the couple calls it quits. Of all of the songs on the film’s soundtracks, folks seemingly remember Hill’s single in a favorable light, given its appropriate placement. In addition to “Let Me Go”, other 90s artists featured in the film’s soundtrack include Sheryl Crow, Hootie & the Blowfish, Edwin McCain, and Sarah McLachlan.

All that being said, this day, September 30, 1998, marked a major moment in the trajectory of Faith Hill’s career. And the accompanying members of this major moment include Vince Gill, Robin Wright, and Kevin Costner.

Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images