3 Soft Rock Songs From 1982 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

In the early 1980s, the harsher sounds of rock music also included some ballads and more romantic songs. Among the many great tunes that came out in that era are these three soft rock songs. All released in 1982, every 80s kid definitely still knows them all by heart today.

“Rosanna” by Toto

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“Rosanna” is part of Toto’s fourth studio album, appropriately called Toto IV. The band’s own David Paich is the sole writer of “Rosanna”.

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The chorus of “Rosanna” says, “Meet you all the way / Meet you all the way, Rosanna, yeah / Meet you all the way / Meet you all the way, Rosanna, yeah.”

“Rosanna” is Toto’s second Top 5 single. People assumed “Rosanna” was about Rosanna Arquette, who at the time was dating Toto’s keyboardist. Arquette herself later disputed that claim.

After this hit song, they followed it with “Africa”, which is their first and only No. 1 hit.

“Ebony And Ivory” by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder

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Paul McCartney is joined by Stevie Wonder on “Ebony And Ivory”. The song, written solely by McCartney, is on McCartney’s Tug Of War record.

“Ebony And Ivory” says, “Ebony and ivory / Live together in perfect harmony / Side by side on my piano keyboard / Oh Lord, why don’t we?“

“On a piano, you have black notes, and you have white notes,” McCartney says. “It’s no good just having all the black notes because you need the white notes. It’s no good having just all the white notes. You need the two together because then you get a harmony. Two together is perfect on a keyboard, and so my song says, ‘Why don’t we do it like that?’”

“The One You Love” by Glenn Frey

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Glenn Frey may be best known as part of The Eagles, but he also released music on his own. After the Eagles’ infamous split in 1980, Frey launched his own solo career. “The One You Love” is Frey’s second single and first Top 5 hit. Written by Frey and Jack Tempchin, “The One You Love” is part of No Fun Aloud, Frey’s first solo record.

“The One You Love” is about someone in love with someone, who is regrettably in love with someone else. “The One You Love” says in part, “Are you gonna stay with the one who loves you / Or are you goin’ back to the one you love? / Someone’s gonna cry when they know they’ve lost you / Someone’s gonna thank the stars above.”

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns