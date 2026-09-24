3 Folk Songs From the 2000s That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes

These 2000s folk songs are prime songwriting advice. If you want to learn the craft, look no further than these soft, intricate hits. They all teach us about the power of a poignantly written song with lyrics that speak to our souls.

[RELATED: 3 Folk Songs From the 1970s That Are So Heartbreaking, You Can’t Listen to Them Often]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Chicago” — Sufjan Stevens

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“We sold our clothes to the state / I don’t mind, I don’t mind / I made a lot of mistakes / In my mind, in my mind,” the lyrics to Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago” read. In this song, the 2000s folk artist explores the world, comes to conclusions, and finds his way in life. It’s a relatable sentiment that has touched many listeners since its release.

If you want to learn how to write about relatable topics in a poetic way that isn’t conventional, this song is a good roadmap. You can take it at face value or dig deeper. Every listen to this Stevens track is a new experience. That’s a level of craftsmanship that every songwriter could strive toward.

“Each Coming Night” — Iron & Wine

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“Will you say when I’m gone away / ‘My lover came to me, and we’d lay / In rooms unfamiliar but until now,’” the lyrics to Iron & Wine’s “Each Coming Night” read. Though he is more known for another viable song for this list, “Flightless Bird, American Mouth”, this release is just as stunning.

It’s a simple song, but it has a wealth of imagery and intimacy. Seldom has a songwriter been able to do as much with succinct verses as Sam Beam did here. “Will you say to me when I’m gone / ‘Your face has faded but lingers on / Because light strikes a deal with each coming night,’” the lyrics continue later. Many of the greatest folk songs ever are simple and to the point. This song proves that fact.

“Blue Ridge Mountains” — Fleet Foxes

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Fleet Foxes’ “Blue Ridge Mountains” tackles grief, familiarity, and escapism in one fell swoop. It’s a highly emotional track with substance everywhere you turn. “You’re ever welcome with me any time you like / Let’s drive to the countryside / Leave behind some green-eyed look-a-likes / So no one gets worried, no,” the lyrics read.

Whatever the song’s original intention, listeners can project themselves into the story. It’s a track that has played in the hearts of many listeners throughout the years since its release.

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