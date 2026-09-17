3 Songs by the Pointer Sisters That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

Beginning in the early 1970s, The Pointer Sisters spent more than 20 years releasing hit after hit. The group, made up of siblings June Pointer, Bonnie Pointer, and Anita Pointer, became adept at singing a wide variety of songs. With that in mind, some of The Pointer Sisters’ best songs sound perfect for a dance floor, including these three hits.

“Neutron Dance”

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Out in 1984, “Neutron Dance” is part of The Pointer Sisters’ Break Out album. The song was written by Allee Willis and Danny Sembello.

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A perfect dance song if there ever was one, the chorus of “Neutron Dance” says, “And it’s hard to say / Just how some things never change / And it’s hard to find / Any strength to draw the line / I’m just burning doin’ the neutron dance / I’m just burning doin’ the neutron dance.”

This song was written for a film called Streets of Fire. Although, perhaps fortunately, it didn’t make onto the soundtrack.

“This was a movie that came and went,” Willis tells Songfacts. “And we were told that there was a scene on a bus that was leaving town after there had been this nuclear holocaust, and that a ’50s doo-wop black group was going to be at the back of the bus that the lead couple was escaping on.”

“Neutron Dance” didn’t make it onto that film. However, it did become part of the hit Eddie Murphy movie, Beverly Hills Cop.

“I’m So Excited”

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“I’m So Excited” remains one of The Pointer Sisters’ most popular songs. “I’m So Excited” appears on their ninth studio album, So Excited!. A slightly updated version also appears on Break Out, their tenth record.

“I’m So Excited” says, “I’m so excited / And I just can’t hide it / I’m about to lose control and I think I like it / I’m so excited / And I just can’t hide it.“

Interestingly, “I’m So Excited” was also released as a single twice. In 1982, the song came out first, peaking in the Top 30. Two years later, the updated version came out. That time it reached the Top 10.

“Dare Me”

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“Dare Me” is The Pointer Sisters’ only song that hit No. 1 on the dance chart. Written by Sam Lorber and Dave Innis, “Dare Me” is part of their Contact record.

The chorus says in part, “Baby, make your move / Step across the line / Touch me one more time / Come on, dare me.”

In 2004, Italian artist and producer Junior Jack had another No. 1 dance hit with his cover of this song.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage