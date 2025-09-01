3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1982

Nostalgic songs are always a treat to enjoy. There’s something about the art of sound and music that can just transport someone back to a better time instantly. If you were a kid or teenager (or even an adult) in the year 1982, I’ll bet the following three nostalgic songs will make you yearn for the ultra-underrated musical decade of the 80s. Let’s dive in!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Who Can It Be Now?” by Men At Work

Ah, Men At Work. This Australian band scored a pretty hefty hit with the new wave tune “Who Can It Be Now?” This song was released in May of 1982 in the United States, a year after it first dropped in Australia, and it became an international sensation.

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well across Europe and the UK. You just can’t beat that iconic saxophone and that wild harmony of voices that really breathe life into “Who Can It Be Now?”. It’s the most 80s song ever.

“I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters

Few dance-pop tunes from the early 1980s have stood the test of time quite like “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters. Even if you weren’t even alive in 1982, you probably know this song and feel enlivened by it. It’s just that good.

The Pointer Sisters released this addictive dance-pop track in September of 1982, and promptly made it all the way to No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart. Personally, whenever I’m particularly pumped about something, this song blares in my head on repeat. You might feel the same way.

“Slowdive” by Siouxsie And The Banshees

How about a little bit of post-punk goodness? “Slowdive” by Siouxsie And The Banshees is definitely one of the most nostalgic songs to come out of the year 1982. This dance-rock track with a psychedelic edge is a standout release from the iconic English band’s fifth album, A Kiss In The Dreamhouse.

It’s on the experimental side of Siouxsie’s discography, and that makes it all the more captivating. How many post-punk songs from the era boasted violins and cellos? Not many. This song was ahead of its time in the best possible way. And you can hear a little bit of krautrock influence in “Slowdive”, too.

Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images