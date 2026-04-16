3 Songs Carole King Wrote That Changed Other Artists’ Careers

Most singer-songwriters keep all of their best material for themselves. Carole King definitely did that. But she is such a talented songwriter that even the songs she gave away (or gave her blessing for others to cover) managed to have massive impacts on the careers of her contemporaries. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we? Carole King fans know that there are many more musicians who benefited from recording her compositions, beyond the following three.

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“Will You Love Me Tomorrow” by The Shirelles (1961)

Carole King composed this tune with lyrics written by her longtime songwriting partner and ex-husband, Gerry Goffin. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” was first recorded by girl group The Shirelles in 1960 and released in 1961. The song ended up being a huge hit for the Brill Building doo-wop outfit and has the distinction of being the very first song by a girl group to make it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s a legendary song from King that has its place in music history, and it has since been recorded by countless other artists. King herself recorded her version for her career-defining 1971 album, Tapestry.

“The Loco-Motion” by Little Eva (1962)

It’s one of the most memorable songs of the 1960s, and it was written by the songwriting partnership of Carole King and Gerry Goffin. Interestingly enough, “The Loco-Motion” was originally penned for R&B crooner Dee Dee Sharp, who ended up turning it down. The song went to Little Eva in 1962 instead. With her, it became a smash No. 1 hit that put Eva on the map. Not only that, but the song would go on to be a hit for two additional artists in the two subsequent decades. Grand Funk Railroad hit No. 1 with the song in 1974, and pop star Kylie Minogue made it to No. 3 in the States with it in 1988. King knew how to pen a dance song, that’s for sure.

“Take Good Care Of My Baby” by Bobby Vee (1961)

Carole King penned this song with Gerry Goffin in the early 1960s. It was originally recorded as a demo with King singing lead. Vee’s producer came across it and wanted it immediately. However, that producer believed that an introductory verse was needed. So, he met with King, and the intro verse was written on the spot. “Take Good Care Of My Baby” would be a No. 1 hit for Vee, his very first No. 1, in fact. And his version remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 15 whole weeks.

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