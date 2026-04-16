The “Cult” Behind The Kinks’ Massive Hit, “Waterloo Sunset”, and Why It Served the Song So Well

Perhaps one of life’s greatest ironies is just how connected we are in our mutual feelings of loneliness. Indeed, feeling like no one understands us is paradoxically the one thing we can all relate to, and The Kinks’ succinct way of capturing this confoundment is largely the reason “Waterloo Sunset” is such an enduring, beloved track from the 1960s rock canon.

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Discussing the track decades later in a 2025 interview with Mojo, The Kinks frontman and songwriter Ray Davies reflected on these feelings of alienation and isolation that have followed him throughout his life. He explained that in the 1960s, when he first developed his songwriting skills, he felt as if he finally had a way to communicate with the world around him. What was once a world of silence could now be a world of song, all while allowing Davies the distance to remain comfortably secluded.

He explained, “By 1967, the songs defined me. They gave me a personality. I don’t talk very much to people. I never did. But I’d discovered songwriting. That was my only communication with the world. So, my songs defined me. Was I creating a secret kingdom? Yeah. That’s a very fair way of putting it. Ray’s Kingdom. He’s a cult.”

Every Part of the “Waterloo Sunset” Production Served a Purpose

The Kinks’ Summer of Love hit, “Waterloo Sunset”, is a first-person narrative of someone who stays inside all day, overwhelmed and frightened by the outside world, and watches the people below. The narrator imagines the lives of two lovers walking across a bridge on the River Thames and, temporarily, vicariously lives through them. “I don’t need no friends, as long as I gaze on Waterloo sunset, I am in paradise.”

Speaking to Mojo, Ray Davies broke down the separate elements of the song’s production style. Davies’ vocals are noticeably soft, as if he were the shy kid speaking up from the back of the class, just out of hearing range. The singer-songwriter said he specifically wanted a “quiet voice peeping over the top,” adding, “I did have a cold as well. The production is part of the identity of the song. The meaning of that song is bound up in the atmosphere it creates.”

Dave Davies added, “Ray’s singing it as if he doesn’t want to sing it, trying to solve lots of mysteries. That rhythmical guitar style on ‘Waterloo Sunset’ was learned from a lot of the old 50s records. Sometimes, these things emerge when you don’t know what you’re doing, when you’re searching, and you don’t know what you’re searching for.”

Ray’s vulnerable confessions to preferring the vicarious lives he could lead from the safety of his own home proved to be more relatable than he anticipated. What was once a poem he was afraid to show his bandmates became one of The Kinks’ most beloved songs, hitting the Top 5 in the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.

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