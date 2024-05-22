3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Neil Young

A creative, affecting songwriter, the Canadian-born Neil Young did two things at once. He combined a blistering falsetto voice with a hammering rhythmic acoustic guitar. And he wrote lyrics that seemed as much like poetry as fodder for music. And while Young has been in the news over the past few years due to his relationship with the streaming service Spotify, he remains a timeless artist.

There are some out there, though, who don’t like Young. Whether its for his political views, social stances or the era in which he made his bones, the prolific Young is not a beloved artist by everyone. But that’s exactly why we wanted to create this list. Here below are three songs that even those who say they don’t appreciate his style can likely get behind.

“Old Man” from Harvest (1972)

Released on Neil Young’s 1972 album Harvest, this song is about the similarities between people who are separated by decades in age. As for the recording of the original tune, it features music icons James Taylor on banjo and Linda Ronstadt on background vocals. On the song, which was inspired by Young meeting the caretaker of Broken Arrow Ranch, which Young bought in 1970, Young sings with strength and purpose, offering,

Old man, look at my life

I’m a lot like you were

Old man, look at my life

I’m a lot like you were

Old man, look at my life

Twenty four and there’s so much more

Live alone in a paradise

That makes me think of two

“Rockin’ in the Free World” from Freedom (1989)

Released on Young’s 1989 album Freedom, this song is about rebellion through music. It was inspired when a concert tour of Young’s was cancelled in the Soviet Union and, hearing the news, Young’s guitar player Frank Sampedro said, “We’ll have to keep on rockin’ in the free world.” The song is also critical of then-new President George H. W. Bush. On the muscular track, Young sings,

There’s colors on the street

Red, white, and blue

People shuffling their feet

People sleeping in their shoes

There’s a warning sign on the road ahead

There’s a lot of people saying we’d be better off dead

Don’t feel like Satan, but I am to them

So I try to forget it any way I can



Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

Keep on rockin’ in the free world

“Heart of Gold” from Harvest (1972)

Released on Young’s 1972 album Harvest, this track is the artist’s only song to hit No. 1 in the United States. Like “Old Man,” the track also features vocals from James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt. Inspired by his affection for actress Carrie Snodgress, Young later rebelled at the popularity this track gave him, saying it put him in the middle of the road, but he soon headed for the ditch where he met more interesting people. On the offering, Young sings,

I want to live

I want to give

I’ve been a miner

For a heart of gold

It’s these expressions

I never give

That keep me searching

For a heart of gold

And I’m getting old

Keep me searching

For a heart of gold

And I’m getting old

