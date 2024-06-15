“I Try” Singer Angela Bofill Passes Away at Daughter’s Home

R&B singer Angela Bofill has passed away at the age of 70 at her daughter’s home in California. On Friday, the “I Try” singer’s representative told People Magazine that she had died on Thursday (June 13) morning in Vallejo. News of Bofill’s death was also posted to her Facebook page via her friend and manager Rich Engel. The cause of death has not been released.

The Facebook post required a follow-up to confirm that Bofill had indeed passed away. Bofill had been victim to rumors in the past that she had died when she was, in fact, alive. In 2020, Bofill had to interview with Essence magazine to confirm that she was alive and well. Unfortunately, it looks like Bofill really has passed on as of Thursday morning.

A Legacy That Goes Beyond “I Try”

Angela Tomasa Bofill was born in 1954 in New York City. She was a proud Cuban-Puetro Rican woman known for singing the hit song “I Try” from 1979, which she also wrote.

Bofill’s singing and songwriting credits throughout the 1980s are extensive. “Too Tough”, “I Just Wanna Stop”, “Tonight I Give In”, and “What I Wouldn’t Do (For The Love Of You)” are just a few of her hit songs that charted well on the US R&B charts at the time.

Angela Bofill’s career started when she was just a teenager. She released her first album in 1978, and it was a successful debut that launched a long and fruitful music career. She toured internationally throughout the 1980s and released a total of 10 studio albums and one live album.

Bofill had struggled with health complications since 2006 after suffering from two strokes. However, she made a comeback in 2011.

“I feel happy performing again,” Bofill had said in 2011. “I need crowd. In the blood, entertain.”

We wish her family and friends the best during this difficult time.

Photo by David Redfern

