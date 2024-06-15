Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Performing With Reba McEntire at Stagecoach Festival: “I Wanted to Deliver”

While finding her way into country music when she appeared on the show Nashville Star, Miranda Lambert used her time on the program as a launching pad. Although she ended up placing third, the country singer went on to release nine studio albums and release hit songs like “Mama’s Broken Heart”, “The House That Built Me”, and “Gunpowder & Lead.” A pillar in country music, the star recently performed at the Stagecoach Music Festival. And wanting to make her moment on stage even better, Lambert welcomed Reba McEntire to perform with her.

Although the Stagecoach Music Festival offered a lineup of stellar performers, Lambert joining forces with Reba is definitely a top moment. Sitting down with Variety, Lambert opened up about the experience, explaining, “Reba and I haven’t got to do much together in the past, but obviously she’s a hero. She’s such a pro and she’s so sweet, and we had a blast together and I feel like it felt really right.”

Miranda Lambert Loves The Idea Of Touring With Reba McEntire

With Lambert playing the festival several times over the years, she wanted to make her latest performance memorable. And thanks to her husband Brendan McLoughlin, she gained the courage to reach out to Reba. “I wanted to deliver. I thought to myself, who (could be a guest),” she continued. “My husband was asking me, ‘Who’s your dream, on your wishlist?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, Reba is number one.’ He was like, ‘Well, then just ask her.’ So I did, and she said yes, and it was awesome.”

Singing in front of a sea of fans, Lambert and Reba joined forces to cover hit songs like “Fancy”, “Mama’s Broken Heart”, and “Gunpowder & Lead.” When Variety suggested the duo go on the road together for a special tour, Lambert seemed thrilled about the idea.”Sending that out into the universe. I love that idea.”

While only a suggestion for now, Lambert is currently preparing to hit the road once again after ending her Las Vegas residency in April. With a slew of concerts lined up, the country singer will embark on another tour next year.

