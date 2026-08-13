3 Songs From 1971 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

There’s nothing quite like getting your first car. It’s the key that opens the gateway to unlimited freedom. However, it just isn’t the same without the right tunes. Kids who were getting their first set of keys in 1971 had plenty of new albums packed with songs that would become classics to choose from.

Not all of these songs were major hits in 1971. That didn’t keep them–and the albums that included them–from being popular with teens. Let’s take a trip back in time to when immortal classics were new, 8-track players were the peak of car audio, and cruising was always on the agenda.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Black Dog” – Led Zeppelin

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The opening song from Led Zeppelin’s classic 1971 untitled album got endless play in cars of teens across the country. From the a cappella intro to that unforgettable opening guitar riff, this was the kind of song that begged to be played loud with a car full of friends and nowhere to go.

“Me and Bobby McGee” – Janis Joplin

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Tragically, Janis Joplin didn’t get to see this song become a massive hit in 1971. She was not the first or last to cut this song, but hers is the definitive version. She was able to capture all the despair that Kris Kristofferson was trying to convey in the lyrics. Today, it’s a classic. Back then, it was just a new song that sounded great at high volume going down the road.

“Children of the Grave” – Black Sabbath

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Black Sabbath’s 1971 Master of Reality arguably contains some of their best songs. “Children of the Grave” is still an anthem for–and a message to–younger, more idealistic listeners. The massive, galloping main riff combined with Ozzy Osbourne singing directly to the listeners made this a repeat listen.

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