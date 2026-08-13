4 Songs by New Edition That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

Beginning with Candy Girl, their freshman album, out in 1983, New Edition spent more than a decade churning out hit after hit on the radio. Among their many great songs are these four, which are so good, I still want to dance to them today.

“Candy Girl”

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The title track of New Edition’s freshman album, “Candy Girl” is the group’s first single, and first No. 1 hit. The song was written by Maurice Starr and Michael Jonzun.

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“Candy Girl” begins with, “My girl’s like candy, a candy treat / She knocks me high up off my feet / She’s so fine, as can be / I know this girl is meant for me.“

“Earth Angel”

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Before New Edition released “Earth Angel”, it was a big hit for The Penguins in 1954. The song was written by The Penguins’ Gaynel Hodge, along with Jesse Belvin and Curtis Williams. “Earth Angel” is The Penguins’ only big hit.

In 1986, New Edition had a Top 5 hit with “Earth Angel”. The song is the only single from Under The Blue Moon, New Edition’s fourth studio album.

“Earth Angel” says, “Earth angel, earth angel / The one I adore / Love you forever and evermore / I’m just a fool / A fool in love with you.”

“Mr. Telephone Man”

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Out in 1984 on New Edition’s eponymous sophomore album is “Mr. Telephone Man”. Ray Parker Jr. is the sole writer of the song, which became a No. 1 hit for New Edition.

The feel-good groove in “Mr. Telephone Man” belies the fact that it’s actually a song about a broken heart. “Mr. Telephone Man” says, “Mr. Telephone Man / There’s somethin’ wrong with my line / When I dial my baby’s number / I get a click every time / Mr. Telephone Man / There’s somethin’ wrong with my line / When I dial my baby’s number / I get a click every time.”

Interestingly, Michael Sembello, the writer of the iconic 1983 single “Maniac” for the Flashdance film, played both the drum machine and guitar on all of the songs on New Edition. That includes “Mr. Telephone Man”.

“If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition

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In 1988, New Edition included “If It Isn’t Love” on Heart Break, their fifth studio album. The song was written by James Harris III and Terry Lewis.

A platinum-selling single, “If It Isn’t Love” says, “I don’t love her / I tried to tell myself / But you can see it in my eyes / So don’t deny / I can’t fool no one else / The truth is in the tears I cry / ‘Cause if it isn’t love / Why do I feel this way?“

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