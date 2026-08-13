4 Songs From 1967 Every 60s Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

In 1967, local top-40 stations were playing an eclectic mix of songs from a diverse list of artists. Everything from soul and blues-influenced rock to bubblegum psychedelic pop was climbing the charts and dominating the airwaves at the time. So, when kids piled into the family car for their morning commute, they never knew what their soundtrack would be.

“To Sir with Love” – Lulu

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This song from Scottish singer Lulu was the best-selling single of 1967. It also sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks. At the same time, it received heavy airplay across the United States. So, kids who listened to pop radio with their parents in the morning definitely heard this at least once a week.

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“Ode to Billie Joe” – Bobbie Gentry

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This blues-infused country song by Bobbie Gentry did well on multiple charts in 1967. IT was No. 1 on the Hot 100 and landed within the top 10 of the adult contemporary and R&B charts. It also reached No. 20 on the Country chart. As a result, it received radio play on multiple formats. The cryptic story at the heart of the song made it a topic of conversation for listeners of all ages.

“Incense and Peppermints” – Strawberry Alarm Clock

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This song introduced the world to Strawberry Alarm Clock in 1967. While it sounds like a run-of-the-mill bubblegum pop song, the lyrics are deeper than they appear. They’re packed with psychedelic references, including a call to “turn on, tune in, turn your eyes around.” However, kids who heard it on the way to school in the morning probably just went with the bright and shiny mood of the song’s arrangement.

“Respect” – Aretha Franklin

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If any song on the Hot 100 in 1967 could get kids amped up and ready to start the day, it was this one. Aretha Franklin’s cover completely overshadowed Otis Redding’s original version of the song in the minds of most listeners. The energy she brings to the track is infectious and unforgettable.

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