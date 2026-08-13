Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1970

The baby boomers really had it all, didn’t they? Along with the booming economy and the expansion of the middle class, they grew up with some of the best music. These chart-topping pop songs from 1970 are proof that they don’t make ‘em like they used to.

“I Think I Love You” – The Partridge Family

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The Partridge Family may have been a fictional group, but their hits were the real deal. This song introduced the world to the family band and their Baroque pop sound in October 1970. Their TV show premiered about a month later. This tune was different, catchy, and enticed countless viewers to tune in for The Partridge Family. There’s no way baby boomers who grew up with this song don’t remember all the words.

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“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” – B.J. Thomas

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B.J. Thomas released this song as a single in 1969, and it topped the pop chart for four weeks in January 1970. Written for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, this upbeat song has put smiles on the faces of millions of people over the years. There’s a chance that just seeing the title will get the melody stuck in your head.

“Mama Told Me Not to Come” – Three Dog Night

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Three Dog Night turned this Randy Newman song about freaking out at a party into a No. 1 pop rock hit in July 1970. This was also the No. 1 song on the first broadcast of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 radio show. It’s a fun, toe-tapping track that has a chorus that listeners will likely never forget. Ironically, it sounds like the perfect song to play at a party.

“ABC” – The Jackson 5

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The Jackson 5 topped the Hot 100 with four iconic pop songs in 1970. “ABC” spent two weeks at the top after dethroning the Beatles’ “Let It Be” in late April. It’s also one of the most memorable songs to top the chart that year. It has also appeared in a long list of TV shows, movies, and commercials. So, there’s no chance that any baby boomer has forgotten this bouncy pop classic.

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