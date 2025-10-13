3 Songs From 1973 That Were Euphoric To Listen to for the First Time

There was no era of music quite like the early 1970s. If you were young or just present during that era, there are probably so many songs that you got to hear for the first time that are considered legendary today. The following three songs, specifically, were totally euphoric to hear for the first time in 1973. Let’s revisit some classics!

Videos by American Songwriter

“We’re An American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad

Now this is one of the most euphoric songs from 1973. This song was all the rage in 1973. In fact, the hard rock hit “We’re An American Band” by Grand Funk Railroad topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the first song by the band to do so. This Todd Rundgren-produced track is packed with addictive rhythms and relatable lyrics. It’s no surprise that it became such a hit among American audiences. The song did quite well in Australia and Canada as well. “We’re An American Band” has since been covered by everyone from Poison to Rob Zombie to Garth Brooks to Phish.

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings

Few love stories resulted in as much good music as the union of Paul and Linda McCartney. “My Love” is just one of several euphoric songs the pair wrote and/or performed together, and it was a massive hit for Paul McCartney and Wings back in 1973. “My Love” from the album Red Rose Speedway topped the Hot 100 chart that year and did similarly well in Canada, Australia, and the UK. Despite the warm reception from fans, though, critics condemned the song as too sentimental and sappy. Critics, it seems, are rarely ever 100% right. This song must have been amazing to hear for the very first time.

“Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando and Dawn

This pop song was by far the biggest song of 1973, and it was likely one of the most euphoric songs to hear for the first time in the 1970s. It’s bouncy, fun, and perfect for karaoke. “Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando and Dawn dropped in early 1973 and became a fast No. 1 hit across the board on charts like the Hot 100, the UK Singles chart, and countless other mainstream charts in Europe and South America.

Fun fact: This song was initially offered to Ringo Starr, but Apple Records exec Al Steckler called it “ridiculous.” I know he was punching the air after Tony Orlando and Dawn started topping the charts with this gem.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage