Ozzy Osbourne Immortalized in Pumpkins as The Osbournes Visit Hampshire Farm

While passing away in July at 76 years old, the tributes haven’t stopped pouring in for Ozzy Osbourne. Given his contributions to heavy metal as a solo artist and part of Black Sabbath, the Prince of Darkness was loved by countless fans all over the world. Even people who weren’t fans of heavy metal couldn’t help but love the icon’s personality. Although the Osbourne family and fans continued to mourn his death, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne recently visited a farm that fashioned a massive mural of Ozzy using pumpkins.

With the fall season in full swing, Hampshire Farm looked to keep its yearly tradition alive with a pumpkin mural. Over the years, the farm celebrated films like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Paddington. The farm even won a Guinness World Record for the largest cucurbit mural.

But over the weekend, the farm welcomed the Osbourne family to showcase their love for Ozzy. Given the size of the mural, the family needed a cherry picker to see the entire tribute. With cameras capturing the special moment, the mural continued to show just how many people Ozzy entertained and inspired over his timeless career.

Jack Osbourne Remembers Watching Ozzy’s Final Performance

Although Hampshire Farm built the mural, the decision to celebrate Ozzy came from the public. Each year, the farm allows the public to vote on the theme of the pumpkins. And it should come as no surprise that Ozzy was a favorite. Completely dominating the polls, Ozzy received over 70 percent of the votes.

While Ozzy passed away in July, the icon had one last chance to celebrate alongside fans when he took the stage at the Back to the Beginning concert a few weeks prior to his death. Recalling that special concert, which brought in millions for charity, Jack admitted to breaking down when watching his dad on stage.

“I was in the crowd and I was with my brother and we both were just crying – it wasn’t because of feeling sorry for him, it wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time…”

As the Osbournes stood before the sea of pumpkins, it was clear that Ozzy’s spirit still burned bright, living on through the music, the memories, and the millions who will never forget him.

