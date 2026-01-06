3 Songs From 1979 That Accidentally Shaped 80s Country

Country music took a sharp turn in the ’80s. Country stars shed their ’70s simplicity for something a bit more pop-friendly. Those who didn’t want to follow trends went all the way back to the country’s origins, leaning into the folk tradition. Both of these sonic directions were departures from the prior decade. Below, revisit three 1979 country songs that accidentally paved the way for the genre in the ’80s. Do you still listen to these throwback ’70s country hits?

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Born on This Day in 1923, the Visionary Producer Who Shaped the Face of Modern Music and Introduced the World to Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and B.B. King]

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” (The Charlie Daniels Band)

The ’80s saw country return to its folk roots. Many artists opted for raw instrumentation as a commentary on the popularized shiny production of the decade in other genres. Whatever the cause, folk was back in a big way, as evidenced by one of the biggest hits of 1979: The Charlie Daniels Band’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

This classic track significantly influenced the ’80s. Country music was already heading for a folk revival by the time the new year rolled around in 1980, with this legendary Daniels hit leading the way.

“She Believes In Me” (Kenny Rogers)

The ’80s saw country music lean into pop crossover appeal. One song that helped solidify this trend was Kenny Rogers’ 1979 release “She Believes In Me.”

This ballad worked well with both country fans and pop listeners. Achieving that universal listenership isn’t easy, but Rogers earned it on multiple occasions. Many of Rogers’ peers would attempt a similar balancing act in the ’80s.

“Your Kisses Will” (Crystal Gayle)

Speaking of pop crossover appeal, Crystal Gayle’s 1979 release “Your Kisses Will” was the paradigm for the movement. Gayle’s vocals are accessible enough to work with pop listeners, yet familiar enough to be still considered country.

“Your Kisses Will” has an earworm chorus that pop stars were likely jealous of back in the late ’70s. Moreover, her unique voice had a memorability tailor-made for chart success. If any country star wanted to transition to pop in the ’80s (as many did), this song was the example to follow.

[RELATED: As if We Weren’t Already Eagerly Awaiting Luke Combs’ Big Announcement, He Just Casually Dropped a Banger on a Random Sunday Night]

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)