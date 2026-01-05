As if We Weren’t Already Eagerly Awaiting Luke Combs’ Big Announcement, He Just Casually Dropped a Banger on a Random Sunday Night

If there is one thing almost every singer knows, it’s the silence of a hotel room. While fans might see touring as a chance to travel the world, artists like Luke Combs spend a great deal of time away from home. Back in 2024, Combs released his latest album with Fathers & Sons. Since becoming a father himself, the singer has struggled with being away. And with Combs on the verge of sharing a big announcement, the country singer dropped another teaser of his new song “Sleepless In A Hotel Room.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Just a few days ago, fans noticed a mysterious countdown clock appear on the singer’s website. For most, they believe that Combs will announce a new album. And that would make sense given he is already headlining his My Kinda Saturday Night tour in March. Posting a video from inside the studio, Combs powered through the lyrics, quickly gaining over 120,000 likes.

As one fan wrote, “Luke Combs just casually dropping a banger on a Sunday night.”

While not officially released yet, fans went ahead and shared their take on the song, writing, “Convinced you cannot make a bad song.” That was just the start as another person insisted, “Needed this song released yesterday.”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Cryptic Update]

Luke Combs Missed His Wife At The Billboard Music Awards

Again, this wasn’t the first time Combs released a teaser for “Sleepless In A Hotel Room.” Back in 2020, the country star waited to perform at the Billboard Music Awards. At the same time, he apparently missed his wife.

Posting another video of “Sleepless In A Hotel Room”, he wrote in the captions, “Trying to take a nap before my Billboard Music Awards performance tonight and I couldn’t sleep. It reminded me of this song I wrote a few months ago right before everything shutdown.” He added, “Had this idea one night when I was missing Nicole Hocking, like I am right now. Hope y’all dig this preview of it. Wrote it with Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana.”

With the countdown clock set to hit zero on Wednesday, Combs has fans watching closely to see what comes next. Whether it’s a new album or something entirely unexpected, one thing is clear – “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” is already a hit.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)