Mariah Carey Mourns the End of the Christmas Season After Record-Breaking Success

Mariah Carey’s favorite time of the year has come to a close. In a hilarious video, two people are packing up the singer’s Christmas tree when she bursts into the frame and shouts, “No!”

Videos by American Songwriter

The clip, which is set to her song, “In Your Feelings,” highlights the singer’s distress over the end of the holiday season.

“When they say ‘Christmas is over’ 😩,” she captioned the clip.

While the 2025 Christmas season may be over, it was a majorly successful one for the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer.

In 2025, the iconic song extended its record for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 with 22. Per Rolling Stone, Carey celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, “22!!!! Truly grateful for this Christmas gift.”

The Hot 100 record is far from the only one that Carey broke with the song. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” held for a record-extending 26th week atop the Streaming Songs chart. It also pushed 15-6 for a new high on Radio Songs and rose 5-3 on Digital Song Sales, Billboard reported.

Unsurprisingly, the song has also topped Billboard‘s Holiday 100 chart for a total of 71 weeks. The chart, which originated in 2011, has only run for 79 weeks overall.

Mariah Carey’s Recent Performances

Amid her chart success, Carey was hard at work this holiday season. She performed a Las Vegas residency, dubbed Christmastime in Las Vegas, at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Carey also performed on New Year’s Eve. She took the Vegas stage to sing “Obsessed,” “In Your Feelings,” and “It’s Like That.” The performances aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Carey isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Next month, she’ll perform at the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics, which are set to be held in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

“Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the local Olympic committee said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.”

Other opening ceremony performers include Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Laura Pausini. The event will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 6.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images