3 Songs From 2002 That Were Surprising Hits on Country Radio

Country radio can tend to be a bit formulaic. For decades, the genre’s biggest hits often follow a specific style, within a specific length, to become a radio hit. But sometimes, songs find success on the airwaves, even if they are a bit different.

These three country songs all came out in 2002, and were surprising hits at country radio.

“I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” by Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” begins like a song about a man who chooses love over his obsession with fishing. From his sophomore Part II album, Paisley wrote “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” with Frank Rogers.

When Paisley released the comedic tune, he was known for hits like “He Didn’t Have To Be”, “We Danced”, and others. So “I’m gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” was a bold departure for him. Fortunately, it was one radio stood behind.

“I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” says, “Well, I’m gonna miss her / When I get home / But right now I’m on this lakeshore / And I’m sitting in the sun / I’m sure it’ll hit me / When I walk through that door tonight / Yeah, I’m gonna miss her / Oh, lookie there, I’ve got a bite.”

Paisley’s future wife, actress Kimberly Williams, stars in the video with him.

“Landside” by The Chicks

Before The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) had a hit single with “Landslide”, it was a big hit for Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Written by Stevie Nicks, The Chicks released their version of the pop song 27 years later, for their Home album.

“We all knew it was a great song — and no songs get on the album unless we all love them,” The Chicks’ lead singer Natalie Maines says (via RockaLittle.com). “But I was listening to this in the car one day in Austin. I’ve known the song … After having a child and taking some time off and growing and maturing, I just really connected to the song. We already sort of knew the direction that we wanted to take with these recordings. I just heard how we could do it, and it turned out just like it was in my head, and we love it.”

“Landslide” also became a No. 1 Adult Contemporary hit for The Chicks.



“Who’s Your Daddy?” by Toby Keith

When Toby Keith released “Who’s Your Daddy?”, he had already become known for hits like “Getcha Some” and “How Do You Like Me Now?”, among others. So although Keith’s brashness wasn’t completely unexpected, “Who’s Your Daddy?” was a bit of a deviation, even for the Oklahoma native.

“Who’s Your Daddy?” is also more than four minutes long. The song says, “Who’s your daddy, who’s your baby? / Who’s your buddy, who’s your friend? / And who’s the one guy that you come running to / When your love life starts tumbling? / I got the money if you got the honey / Let’s cut a deal let’s make a plan / Who’s your daddy, who’s your baby? / Who’s your buddy, who’s your man?”

