3 Hysterical Brad Paisley Songs That Prove He Is a True Comedian at Heart

Brad Paisley has released a wide variety of songs since his debut, “Who Needs Pictures”, came out in 1999. Although he has plenty of serious songs, like “He Didn’t Have To Be”, “Whiskey Lullaby”, and more, Paisley has also released several funny tunes as well. We picked three hysterical Brad Paisley songs that prove he is a true comedian at heart.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Online”

Not only is the lyric to “Online” funny, but the video is pure comedy gold. Brad Paisley wrote the song with Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace. The song says in part, “I’m a sci-fi fanatic / Mild asthmatic / Never been to second base / But there’s a whole ‘nother me / That you need to see / Go check out MySpace / ‘Cause online I’m out in Hollywood / I’m 6’5 and I look damn good / I drive a Maserati / I’m a black belt in Karate / And I love a good glass of wine.”

“Online,” out in 2007, is on Paisley’s 5th Gear record. The video stars Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, along with Estelle Harris, William Shatner, Patrick Warburton, Shane West, and Maureen McCormick.” Alexander also directed the video.

“I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)”

“I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)”, out in 2002, is Brad Paisley’s seventh single, and the first indication that Paisley has a humorous side. Written by Paisley and Frank Rogers, the song starts out serious before revealing that the man in the song chooses fishing over his significant other.

The chorus of the song says, “Well, I’m gonna miss her / When I get home / But right now I’m on this lakeshore / And I’m sitting in the sun / I’m sure it’ll hit me / When I walk through that door tonight / Yeah, I’m gonna miss her / Oh, lookie there, I’ve got a bite.“

“I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” might be about a couple who split, but for Paisley, it was the beginning of a true love story. Father of the Bride actress Kimberly Williams was cast for the video, which is how their relationship began.

“It felt natural to ask her to be in it,” Paisley recalls (via Taste of Country). “Even though I didn’t know if she was married, divorced, or just out of rehab.”

“Celebrity”

Brad Paisley wrote “Celebrity”, released in 2003, by himself. The song, which also features Alexander and Shatner in the video, is a comedic take on what being famous can do for someone.

“I can throw a major fit,” the song says. “When my latte isn’t just how I like it / When they say I’ve gone insane / I’ll blame it on the fame / And the pressures that go with / Being a celebrity.”

“I’ve always written with a little humor. Even my saddest songs have a little smile to them,” Paisley says (via The Boot).

Photo by Disney/Randy Holmes