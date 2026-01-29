On This Day in 2019, We Said Goodbye to the Beloved Two-Time Grammy Winner Who Sounded a Classic 1980s Animated Film With Linda Ronstadt

There was no one in the soul and R&B world quite like James Ingram. He was one of the most influential singer-songwriters and record producers of the 1970s onward. And his accolades seem to be never-ending.

He earned two Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song, and produced eight amazing Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 from the 1980s through the 1990s. And we can’t forget about those 13 Top 40 hits on the R&B and Hip-Hop chart. Nor could we forget those 20 songs that made it to the Top 40 of the Adult Contemporary chart. From his duet with Patti Austin, “Baby, Come To Me”, to “I Don’t Have The Heart”, and even the Linda Ronstadt duet “Somewhere Out There” for the animated film An American Tail, let’s look at Ingram’s storied and incredible career in music.

The Legacy of James Ingram

James Ingram was born in Akron, Ohio, on February 16, 1952. He got involved in music at a young age, particularly after moving to Los Angeles and playing with the band Revelation Funk. You might remember that outfit for being featured in the film Dolemite in 1975.

From there, Ingram played the keyboard for Ray Charles before his career took off. He signed with 20th Century Fox and sang on a number of songs for the likes of Quincy Jones. The Dude from 1981 earned Ingram several Grammy noms for his contributions, including Best New Artist. From there, his career was on an upward trajectory. His debut album It’s Your Night from 1983 was a smash hit, and he went on to work with everyone from Donna Summer to Anita Baker to Kenny Rogers. In 1990, he scored his first solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “I Don’t Have The Heart”.

Ingram is best known for his many excellent collaborations with his contemporaries. “Baby, Come To Me” was a hit, sung with the incomparable Patti Austin. General Hospital fans likely know that song quite well. He continued to work in the music industry through the 2010s.

James Ingram was diagnosed with brain cancer, and passed away on January 29, 2019, at the age of only 66 after a long and hard battle with the disease. His musical legacy lives on today, and who knows what the world of soul and pop would look like without his influence?

Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images