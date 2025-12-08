3 Songs From 2005 That Would Go Viral on TikTok Today

TikTok has given musicians more opportunities for exposure than ever before. Though the traditional framework for the music industry hasn’t been completely broken down, content creation has shifted the power balance a bit. TikTok undoubtedly influences the charts these days, but how would it have affected generations past? The three songs below were all released in 2005, but if they had been shared in 2025, the chronically online would’ve used them to great advantage.

“Dirty Little Secret” (All-American Rejects)

All-American Rejects have popped up on TikTok a fair few times, but there’s one trend that, without a doubt, would’ve made the rounds if one of their top hits had been released today instead of 2005.

“Dirty Little Secret” remains one of All-American Rejects’ calling cards. Released in ’05, this song is basically begging for a trend involving users revealing their secrets. If this song had a 2025 release date, TikTok would’ve helped it rise right to the top of the charts, all due to this drama-filled trend.

“Before He Cheats” (Carrie Underwood)

Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” didn’t receive single status until 2006, but it was first heard on the accompanying album, Some Hearts, in 2005. This song is popular enough with the current youth despite being decades old, but if it were released today, TikTok users would’ve done wonders with it.

We can see a trend of everyone airing out their dirty laundry with this song in the background. This country anthem is one of the most widely beloved songs of all time, especially in the genre. There’s no telling the kind of life it might’ve had if it were released in a time when listeners could’ve capitalized on the juicy lyrics online.

“You and Me” (Lifehouse)

Lifehouse’s “You and Me” might seem a little cheesy now, but it was once an earnest love song that made listeners blush at the idea of receiving the kind of love described in the lyrics. If this song were a modern venture and, as such, retaken at face value, it would undoubtedly be TikTok fodder.

We could easily see users using this song as background for their proposal videos or other lovey-dovey footage. If “You and Me” had been released in 2025, the online community would’ve propped it up to even higher heights than it reached decades ago.

