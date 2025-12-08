Born on This Day in 1914, the Musician Who Helped Create Honky Tonk and Was a Major Influence on Willie Nelson

On this day (December 8) in 1914, Floyd Tillman was born in Ryan, Oklahoma. He was a singer, songwriter, and musician who had a major impact on the formation of country music. He also wrote songs that became hits for other artists and, later, genre standards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tillman learned to play guitar in his teens. In the early 1930s, he and his brothers played during local dances. Additionally, he played alongside multiple western swing artists in the Post, Texas, area. After honing his skills and developing his style, he joined Adolph and Emil Hofner’s band. Later, he became a member of the Blue Ridge Playboys, adding his guitar to their recordings. He was also a member of the Mack Clark Orchestra for a time, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

[RELATED: 5 Songs John Prine Covered But Didn’t Write]

Soon, Tillman began singing as well. Like other western swing artists, he looked to jazz performers for inspiration. As a result, he changed the phrasing of lyrics on the fly, falling behind the beat, rushing ahead, or vocally bending notes to enhance the melody. This distinctive style was a huge influence on Willie Nelson. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nelson called Tillman the “Original Outlaw” for his ability to think outside of the box and blaze new musical trails.

During World War II, Tillman joined the Army Air Corps and served as a radio operator. However, that didn’t stop him from writing and recording new music. By that time, he had already penned the hit song “It Makes No Difference Now.” It was his post-war contributions to the genre that would have the most lasting impact, though.

Floyd Tillman and the Early Days of Honky Tonk

After the war, Floyd Tillman began working with Ted Daffan and Moon Mullican. They drew inspiration from western swing and traditional country music to create a new sound. They called it honky tonk.

Following this new style, Tillman penned and recorded “They Took the Stars Out of Heaven” in 1944. It became his only No. 1 single as a performer. Five years later, he introduced the world to cheating songs with “Slippin’ Around.”

Cheating songs are a major part of classic country music in general and honky tonk in particular. However, in the late 1940s, the subject of infidelity was taboo. The shuffling beat and rock-solid songwriting outweighed the stigma, though. Margaret Whiteman and Jimmy Wakely recorded it as a duet and took it to the top of the country chart in 1949. Ernest Tubb sent his version to the top of the chart later the same year.

Tillman also penned honky tonk standards like “This Cold War with You,” which was recorded by Ray Price, Merle Haggard, John Prine, and Willie Nelson, among others.

Patsy Cline, Ray Charles, and Jerry Lee Lewis were among the many artists who recorded Tillman’s “I Love You So Much It Hurts.”

In short, the country music landscape throughout the genre’s golden age would have looked much different without the many contributions of Floyd Tillman.

Featured Image by Michael Putland/Getty Images