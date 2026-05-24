3 Songs From Different Genres That Are Too Perfect for Anyone To Hate

Some songs are so niche that only fans of their genre can get behind them. Then, there are some songs that are universal, defying the typical genre split. The three songs below are loved by everyone. Sure, you might get a little tired of hearing them, but their basic greatness doesn’t waver. Regardless of what genre you listen to, no one can truly hate these three perfect songs.

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Rock: “Landslide” — Fleetwood Mac

We’re starting with rock. This genre can sometimes offend listeners who aren’t fans. It can be too loud and too grating for, say, pop fans to get into. So if we’re picking a rock song that appeases anyone and everyone, it would likely need to be a softer, more palatable version of rock. A song from this genre that checks all those boxes is “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.

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This existential ballad appeases rock fans with Stevie Nicks’ gritty vocals and pop fans with its lulling instrumentation. Even if you suffer from overplay fatigue, you certainly don’t hate this perfect song. You might need a break from it, but no one would dare discredit the masterpiece Nicks accomplished with “Landslide.”

Country: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” — John Denver

Everyone becomes a proponent of country life when John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” comes on. It doesn’t matter if you grew up in bustling cities or small towns; this country hit is an equalizer.

“Take Me Home, Country Road” defies genre, really. Sure, country fans claim it as their own, but it has enough crossover appeal to avoid being put in a single box. Denver’s music, in general, seems to be its own genre. That crossover appeal is evident every time this song comes on, and everyone, regardless of their differences, sings along to it.

Pop: “Hey Ya!” — Outkast

Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” is similarly hard to define. We could put this in many different genre categories, but it certainly falls under pop music. This upbeat, motormouthed song is known by pretty much everyone and loved just as widely. Despite the sad lyrics, this song is a mood changer that every listener can use from time to time.

From the first line, the listener is instantly hooked. Whether rock music is your thing or you’re a country fanatic, this pop track appeals.

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