3 Songs From Famous Country Artists That Barely Sound Like Them

Everyone, even country fans, has an idea of what a country song should sound like. The genre has one of the most niche identities of any in popular music. Like any stereotype, though, our idea of a country song doesn’t reach every inch of the genre. There are plenty of songs that expound upon the genre’s barriers, including the three below. These country songs sound nothing like the rest of these icons’ catalog; moreover, they diverge from the agreed-upon conventions of country.

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“High Horse” — Kacey Musgraves

At the time of its release, Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse” sounded very little like the rest of this Texas queen’s catalog. Truly, it sounded like no other country artist, either. It was a big gamble from Musgraves to add disco elements in 2018, but judging by her Album of the Year win at the Grammys for this album, she hit the jackpot.

If you heard an early Musgraves song and then immediately flipped over to “High Horse,” you might think you’re listening to an entirely different artist. Of course, her unmistakable vocals unite her entire discography, but there is no denying that Musgraves went out on a limb with this one.

“No One Else On Earth” — Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd shocked country fans when she released “No One Else On Earth”. This solo track saw her leave the acoustic guitar behind for a rock production and edgy vocals. There is still something rootsy about this energetic song, but it’s a far cry from what listeners would expect from a Judd release.

Judd ventured into crossover territory with this track, bringing in not only rock elements but also pop appeal. This song charted on the Hot Country Songs list, and also on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the Adult Contemporary chart. Judd pushed the boundaries of the expectations put on her with “No One Else On Earth” and won big time.

“Potential New Boyfriend” — Dolly Parton

Listening to the opening riff of this song, you’d likely never guess it’s a Parton effort. In modernity, we know well the diversity of Parton’s talent, but in the 80s, “Potential New Boyfriend” would’ve been a shock to the system.

Parton kept none of her typical sound in this song. There are no acoustic elements, no bluegrass tones. It’s just pure 80s pop. Even Parton’s voice sounds remarkably transformed on this floor-filling track.

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