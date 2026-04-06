3 Songs From Pop, Country, and Rock That Turn Strangers Into Friends

Some songs don’t just play; they connect. There are many hits that have no trouble uniting a room of strangers in a way few things can. Take the three songs below, for example—from pop, country, and rock—all of which instantly turn a crowded room into a shared memory.

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“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” — Whitney Houston

For the pop representation, we have to go with Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” This floor-filler is played at every mass gathering for a reason. It’s got unparalleled unifying qualities. It’ll make you want to grab someone’s hand and start playing out the lyrics in real life.

“Oh, I wanna dance with somebody / I wanna feel the heat with somebody / Yeah, I wanna dance with somebody / With somebody who loves me,” the iconic chorus of this song reads. Even if it’s not a dancing situation, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a crowd of people who don’t burst into song when this pop masterpiece plays over some loudspeakers.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” — John Denver

Moving on to country, no song better makes friends out of strangers than John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” You don’t even need to be from the country to enjoy this ballad. No matter where you are in the world, this song’s sense of nostalgia and longing for familiarity will hit home.

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If you’ve ever had the pleasure of singing along to this era-defining hit in a bar or a concert, it’s unlike anything else. You really feel the shared power of music when a song is this unifying.

“Mr. Brightside” — The Killers

Lastly, for the rock crop, there’s only one song to choose: The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.” No matter how groan-worthy hearing this song for the umpteenth time is, you can’t deny it works its magic, no matter how often it’s played.

You can’t be in a crowded room when this song comes on and not feel like joining in on the chorus. Everyone in the world knows this song, instantly connecting people when they hear it. You could try and hold out—not join in singing along. But you’ll start to feel pretty left out quickly when you see this song working its magic across a room.

(Photo by Chris Phelps / Courtesy The Oriel)