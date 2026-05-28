“We’re Just Repeating Ourselves”: Jonathan Cain Opens up on Leaving Journey Following “Grueling” Farewell Tour

Joining Journey in 1980, keyboardist Jonathan Cain helped lift the arena rockers to international stardom on the 1981 album Escape. Now, he is taking his final victory lap with Journey, planning to end his 45-year tenure this fall after wrapping up the band’s Final Farewell tour with lead singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and bassist Todd Jensen.

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During an appearance this week on the Rock and Roll High School podcast, Cain, 76, spoke about wrapping up this chapter and what’s next for his career.

Jonathan Cain: “It’s a Beautiful Time to Say Goodbye”

Leaving British band The Babys for Journey, Jonathan Cain introduced a new musical direction when he replaced Gregg Rolie on keyboards.

Adding piano and synthesizers to the mix, he also joined then-lead singer Steve Perry and guitarist Neal Schon as the band’s primary songwriting trio. Escape, Cain’s first with Journey, topped the Billboard albums chart and gave fans one of their most enduring hits with “Open Arms”.

However, after selling more than 100 million albums and sending 19 singles to the top 40, Cain feels the band has said all they could possibly say.

Journey’s last studio album, 2022’s Freedom, arrived after an 11-year drought following 2011’s Eclipse. However, the band’s new material doesn’t “seem to move the needle,” Cain says.

“I think the only reason I’m still out here is the fans,” he said. “It’s time for me to close the chapter, it’s a beautiful time to say goodbye. We are at 45 this year; I’m so honored to celebrate 45. After playing the stadium tour with Def Leppard last year [2024], I just felt like we’ve done it. And we’re just repeating ourselves.”

Additionally, playing four two-hour shows a week on their farewell tour has been “pretty grueling,” Cain said.

Aside from his work with Journey, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has released eight studio albums and contributed to solo work by Schon. Since 2016, his solo material has moved almost exclusively into the Christian music realm.

“I’m leaving something behind, and I get to express my melodic and spiritual self there,” Cain explained. “So it’s a good place for me to be right now.”

[RELATED: Journey Singer Sparks Confusion With Cryptic Message During Band’s Farewell Tour]

Journey’s November 28 show in their hometown of San Francisco officially marks the end of Jonathan Cain’s reign.

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