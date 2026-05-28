Queen Latifah Has a Hilarious Reaction After Meeting Fellow ‘Voice’ Coach Riley Green

It’s safe to say Queen Latifah is a fan of Riley Green. After hosting the 2026 American Music Awards, the entertainer chatted with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she’d met the country star, who she’s gearing up to coach alongside on The Voice.

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“What a man / what a man / what a mighty good…” Queen Latifah sang after revealing she’d met Green. “I’m gonna leave it alone,” she added with a laugh.

Queen Latifah and Green will serve as coaches on season 30 of The Voice alongside Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.

“We’re cool until the show starts,” she said of her fellow coaches. “And then it’s [on].”

Riley Green Speaks Out About Joining The Voice

Green already spoke about his meeting with Queen Latifah. Speaking to E! News at the same event, Green said, “That was a big deal. She’s like a larger than life figure for me growing up.”

As for the other coaches, Green said, “Kelly Clarkson sent me a message kind of talking trash about the show. I haven’t met Adam yet.”

“I love that we’re all going to meet each other and build that rapport in real time when we start filming the show,” he added. “It’ll be real when we start filming.”

Green previously shared the video of Clarkson’s trash talk. In the clip, Clarkson teased, “I think you’re gonna need the practice, because Team Kelly’s gonna whoop that a**.”

Meanwhile, Levine will enter season 30 as the one to beat. That’s because he won the show’s previous season with Alexia Jayy, whom he called “one of the best singers I’ve ever heard sing, ever.”

“I will be back [on The Voice]. I’m having so much fun doing it,” Levine said of his Voice return. “Since I came back a few seasons ago it’s just been a blast and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me.”

Season 30 of The Voice doesn’t have premiere date just yet, but is expected to air this fall on NBC.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/FilmMagic

