3 Songs From the 1960s That Have Left the World Perplexed

Since WW2, there has arguably not been a more culturally transformative time, at least in terms of songs and music, than the 1960s. Art, music, manners, politics, and societal norms were all changing, and the very fabric of society was changing with them. So, as you might imagine, there were probably a lot of confused people. Well, on a less important level, there were also probably a lot of confused people when it came to the music of the decade.

Videos by American Songwriter

Exploratory and psychedelic music was fairly unprecedented by the time the 60s came around. Hence, when artists toiled in the genre and the practice of making experimental songs, there was not an extensive list of comparisons listeners could draw from. Consequently, when these three songs from the 1960s were released, they probably left the world incredibly perplexed. They still do to this day.

“I Am The Walrus” by The Beatles

Most fans of The Beatles know that this single is a nonsensical song with a bunch of arbitrary words strung together for the sake of experimentation. But imagine if you didn’t have that knowledge, and that you were listening to the song for the first time.

If you were on a mission to find the song’s true meaning, then you’d be on a wild goose chase. There is no meaning to this song, but maybe the lack of meaning creates a meaning. Who knows? Bottom line, this song has and always will be a fever dream.

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” by The Beatles

Alright, we promise the next song we list won’t be by The Beatles, but the Fab Four frequently just paired nonsensical lyrics with memorable melodies. After all, they were The Beatles, and anything they released, people were going to listen to.

The phrase “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” means “life goes on” in the language of the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria. However, other than that, the rest of the lyrics are incredibly confusing, as well as overshadowed by the catchy yet somewhat obnoxious chorus. Maybe you see something we don’t, but we feel as if this probably left listeners of the 1960s confused following its release.

“Fire” by The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown

After you listen to “Fire” by The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, you might ask yourself: What in the world did I just listen to? It is an incredibly fair question, as the lyrics are briefly cryptic, sinister, and ambiguous.

Also, the music of this song just might leave you in psychosis. So, be prepared. In all, it seems Arthur Brown’s goal with this song was to literally bring the crazy world in his mind to his listeners. It’s safe to say he accomplished just that, or so we think.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images