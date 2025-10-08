4 Early Garth Brooks Hits From the 90s That Hinted at His Superstar Career

Garth Brooks will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest country music artists of all time. From his first “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” single, released in 1989, Brooks had a long list of hit singles at radio.

That alone doesn’t make Brooks stand out. Other artists have also had success from the beginning. But even when Brooks was climbing the proverbial ladder in country music, there were some strong indicators that his career was going to be unique.

We found four Garth Brooks singles that hint at a superstar career.

“Friends In Low Places”

Brooks likely had no idea when he released “Friends In Low Places” what it would do for him and his career. The song, written by Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee, is on Brooks’s sophomore No Fences album. The song remains a mainstay in Brooks’ live shows today. It also is the name of his downtown Nashville bar.

“A great song outlives the artist,” Brooks tells The Tennessean. “It’s why it’s not The Garth Bar.”

“To Make You Feel My Love”

Garth Brooks is not the first person to record “To Make You Feel My Love”. Bob Dylan, who wrote the song, first released it in 1997, the same year Billy Joel also released the song.

But it’s Brooks who made it a hit, but not just at radio. The song is on the 1998 blockbuster film, Hope Floats, starring Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick, Jr. Few artists get to have a song as part of a film, especially in country music. Hollywood was clearly already seeing Brooks’ superstar power, even back then.

“Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)”

Brooks wrote “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” with Kent Blazy and Kim Williams, released in 1993 on Brooks’ In Pieces project. The uptempo song, which spent two nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the charts, is a feel-good anthem for those who want to stay out late.

Still, even Brooks likely couldn’t have predicted that this song would still be a fan favorite, more than 30 years after it came out.

“Two Piña Coladas”

Like “Friends In Low Places”, Brooks is well known for “Two Piña Coladas”. Penned by Shawn Camp, Benita Hill, and Sandy Mason, the 1998 hit touts the benefits, however temporary, of enjoying a few drinks to forget your troubles.

“So bring me two piña coladas / I want one for each hand,” Brooks sings. “Let’s set sail with Captain Morgan / And never leave dry land / Any troubles I forgot ’em / I buried ’em in the sand / So bring me two piña coladas / She said good-bye to her good timing man.”

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images