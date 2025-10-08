Kelly Clarkson Triumphantly Returning to Las Vegas Following Her Ex-Husband’s Passing

While deciding to keep his battle with melanoma somewhat a secret, on August 7th, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away at 48. Sharing two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, Clarkson and Blackstock decided to go their separate ways when they divorced in 2022. Still, knowing how much he meant to their children, the singer quickly stepped away to help guide them through the grieving process. And now, it appeared that Clarkson was ready to return to the spotlight.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just a day before Blackstock passed away, Clarkson shared that she needed to postpone her Vegas show. “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.” She added, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

With fans understanding and supporting Clarkson throughout the heartbreaking process, she posted a new update that had them excited. Sharing a picture of her on stage, she wrote, “VEGAS! We’re back in one month, who’s joining us?”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reflects on the Life-Changing Moment 23 Years After ‘American Idol’]

Kelly Clarkson Extends Vegas Residency Into 2026

Taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her Studio Sessions residency, Clarkson will make her triumphant return on November 7th and 8th. Wanting to finish out 2025 strong, she also scheduled two more shows on November 14th and 15th.

Knowing that some fans might not be able to make the show on such short notice, Clarkson wasn’t ending her time in Vegas entirely. Jumping ahead to 2026, she will return to Sin City for another string of shows in July and August.

Off the stage, Clarkson also returned to hosting her daytime talk show. And making sure to stay busy, she will once again find her way to The Voice for a special competition, Battle of Champions. Competing against John Legend and Adam Levine, the new season will premiere in spring 2026.

But for those who can’t wait until the new year, they can watch the latest season of The Voice, featuring Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)