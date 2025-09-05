3 Songs From the 1970s That Made Everyone Want to Start a Band

The 1970s were rife with iconic rock moments. These moments completely shifted the trajectory of the genre, putting ideas in the minds of burgeoning groups, making subsequent musicians want to begin to hone their craft. From southern rock staples to heartland rock hits, these songs made everyone want to start a band. Were your dreams of being a rock star ignited by these iconic 1970s songs?

“Born to Run” – Bruce Springsteen

“Born to Run” has inspired generations of musicians. Within the first few seconds of this heartland rock hit, you know you’re in for something iconic. The opening line, In the day, we sweat it out on the streets / Of a runaway American dream, has been the inciting incident behind many people’s first guitar purchases, hoping to have a modicum of the presence that Bruce Springsteen brings to the table.

It’s easy to know when Springsteen inspires an artist. His signature guitar riffs have made their way across music history and likely won’t be going away anytime soon. So many songs can trace their genealogy back to Springsteen’s “Born to Run.”

“Free Bird” – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Most people who have picked up the guitar after 1973 have dreamed about being able to play the iconic guitar solo in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.” Though not everyone has succeeded in that dream, we have to give the band credit for inspiring a younger generation of wannabe rockers.

Lynyrd Skynyrd added new life to the southern rock movement. While many other bands contributed to this sub-genre’s rise, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s rise was undoubtedly a watershed moment. Naturally, younger groups took notes—especially from this 1970s song.

“Hotel California” – The Eagles

Speaking of iconic guitar solos, our next entry on this list of influential songs is The Eagles’ “Hotel California.” Though not as intense as “Free Bird,” the solo that closes out “Hotel California” is firmly on the list of iconic moments in rock history.

Something about the Eagles’ success feels attainable. Like any group of musicians could get together and let their shared tastes drive their career. No doubt many musicians have decided their path in life after hearing this classic track.

