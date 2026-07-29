3 Songs From the 1980s That Never Need an Introduction

These three songs from the 1980s need no introduction. They can stand on their own without any help from an emcee or your friend with the aux cord. These songs were mammoth hits in their day, and they continue to be some of the biggest songs ever recorded.

“Billie Jean” — Michael Jackson

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You don’t need to be told what song is coming on when you hear this iconic bassline. For such a simple, subtle sound, the bass riff that opens “Billie Jean” has become endlessly recognizable. By the time the synths kick in, every listener is already locked in, ready to sing, “She was more like a beauty queen from a movie scene.”

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When we recognize the sheer numbers behind Michael Jackson’s discography, it’s really no wonder he was such a pop royal. His hits are songs that listeners of every generation and genre have on instant recall. Even his deeper cuts get a spotlight every now and then. This 1980s song is a prime example of just how transcendent his music has become.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey

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If you want to get a crowd going while saying very little, all you need to do is play this Journey song, no intro required. The piano chords at the beginning of this 1980s hit are enough said. By the time the long-awaited chorus plays, everyone in the room has given their full attention to this rock anthem.

“Don’t stop believin’ / Hold on to that feelin’ / Streetlights, people,” the iconic chorus reads. This has got to be one of the most singable musical moments ever. If you found someone who couldn’t sing along to this song, the world over, you’d be finding a rare bird indeed.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” — Guns N’ Roses

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When it comes to 1980s guitar riffs, this one from Slash takes the cake. The opening sequence of this song is better than any introduction. No words need to be uttered to get listeners’ attention. The musicality does a fine job of that all on its own.

“She’s got a smile that it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories / Where everything was as fresh as the bright blue sky,” the opening verse reads. By the time Axl Rose first starts singing, every ear is turned to this song. This isn’t the kind of track you can ignore, even if you wanted to.

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