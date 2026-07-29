3 Forgotten Country Songs From the 1970s That Still Hit So Good Today

I bet you don’t remember these iconic country songs from the 1970s; plenty of modern-day listeners have totally forgotten about them, in fact. Let’s jog your memory and take a look at just a few songs from that era that still sound so good today!

“She’s All I Got” by Johnny Paycheck from ‘She’s All I Got’ (1971)

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This warm and soulful country song from 1971 is a classic in my book. But I’m quite surprised at how long it’s been since I’ve heard it on country radio. “She’s All I Got” by Johnny Paycheck is actually a cover of a song written by Gary U.S. Bonds and recorded by Freddie North. The original version had an R&B flair to it. Likewise, Paycheck’s version has a notable country twang.

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This song about a man begging another not to take his woman was a No. 2 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart in 1971.

“Kid Stuff” by Barbara Fairchild from ‘Kid Stuff’ (1973)

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Barbara Fairchild’s hit “Kid’s Stuff” is an excellent example of how good Fairchild was at relating childhood experiences to adult heartbreak. Oddly enough, it has almost completely disappeared from country radio, at least in my experience.

“Kid Stuff” by Barbara Fairchild was a fast hit on the charts. It peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Country Singles chart and No. 1 on the Canadian country chart.

“The Most Beautiful Girl” by Charlie Rich from ‘Behind Closed Doors’ (1973)

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“The Most Beautiful Girl” by Charlie Rich was a smash hit back in 1973. Sadly, it has largely disappeared from country radio today. In fact, much of Rich’s 1970s discography doesn’t get much love in retrospect, and I think that’s a shame. This entry on our list of forgotten country songs from the 1970s is actually a combination of two songs recorded by Norro Wilson, one of the songwriters. Those songs are “Hey Mister” from 1968 and the song “Mama McCluskie”.

“The Most Beautiful Girl” by Charlie Rich was a No. 1 hit across the board on the country charts, as well as the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

(Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)