3 Classic Rock Songs From 1975 That Were Born From Pure Frustration

The three classic rock songs below were born out of pure frustration. These iconic artists spent 1975 bottling up their anger, their insecurities, and worries about their industry into these seminal tracks. Whether they hid these feelings under raving musicality or laid it all out on the table, these songs speak to the darker sides of being a successful artist.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Fame” — David Bowie

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David Bowie’s “Fame” is a commentary on the subject, naturally. As an artist who knew the experience of having a bright spotlight, this track feels like a peek into the lives of stars. But instead of being all about glitz and glamour, this 1975 classic rock song is about the dark edges of fame; the parts that make a man turn into someone he doesn’t know.

“Fame makes a man take things over / Fame lets him lose hard to swallow / Fame puts you there where things are hollow,” the lyrics read. The disco vibe of this song makes it a fun listen. But Bowie quickly disillusions the listener with the life of a successful musician, pouring out his frustrations about the byproduct of being a big name.

“Have A Cigar” — Pink Floyd

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In a similar vein, we have Pink Floyd’s “Have A Cigar”. This classic rock song saw Roger Waters become frustrated with what he saw as the greed of the music industry. “Come in here, dear boy, have a cigar, you’re gonna go far / You’re gonna fly, you’re never gonna die / You’re gonna make it if you try, they’re gonna love you,” he sings, playing a slimy, industry type.

“Everybody else is just green, have you seen the chart / It’s a hell of a start, it could be made into a monster,” the lyrics continue. This song is a simple, straightforward takedown of the side of professional music that many artists struggle with: the game of it all.

“Born To Run” — Bruce Springsteen

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Bruce Springsteen also struggled with the demands of the industry. However, in this song, he didn’t discuss that idea expressly. Instead, he used that frustration as momentum to make one of the greatest rock songs ever.

“In the day, we sweat it out on the streets / Of a runaway American dream,” the iconic opening line to “Born To Run” reads. Feeling immense pressure to deliver, Springsteen bottled up all his hopes and dreams for his career into this generational anthem.

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